PCC Lorne Green issues vigilance call after spike in burglaries

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green has warned the public to be vigilant after a spike of recent burglaries in the Diss area.

Mr Green was joined by PC Jim Squires at a surgery at the Morrisons supermarket in Diss today and will be visiting a different area of the county every two weeks to speak to members of the public about concerns about any crime that they were experiencing.

PCC Lorne Green and PC Jim Squires at a surgery at Morrisons in Diss.

He said: “I’m not so good at sitting at my desk and reading briefing notes, I learn more talking to the people who have asked me to represent them and then carrying their views and concerns back to the police.

“We have had people here today who are concerned about the recent break-ins and we want to get the message out that there are things you can do to protect yourself.

“I’m investing to get more officers on the street here in South Norfolk and throughout the county.”

Mr Green recommended members of the public should lock doors and windows when out of the house and take part in and a neighbourhood watch.

He added: “We are trying to encourage neighbourhood watches. There are already 47 neighbourhood watch schemes in South Norfolk.

“There are 1,472 pairs of eyes in the constabulary with officers, but we have 890,000 pairs of eyes in the wider Norfolk community, so we all have a responsibility to watch out for each other.

“Sometimes a spike in burglaries can be seasonally-related, perhaps because people are in their garden enjoying the nice weather have neglected to lock the door. Also, we have more visitors to the county in the summer season.”

Despite the recent spike, household burglaries and car thefts have been in decline in recent years. Cyber crime, domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation have been on the rise.

Police have already responded to illegal fishing in the Diss area, with new signs to be put up to deter potentially offenders.

On the subject of illegal fishing, Mr Green said: “This is not be to be taken lightly and is serious.

“Illegal fishing can sometimes involve trespassing on property and the value of the catch can be enormous. A single carp can be worth a lot of money.

“So, I have sought today through my office to fight this crime through appropriate signage.

“But, we are going to try our best to get more visible policing and that’s one of the reasons why I’m here today with a police officer.”