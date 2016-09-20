Over 2,000 motorists caught speeding in week-long crackdown in Norfolk and Suffolk

More than 2,000 motorists were caught speeding in Norfolk and Suffolk during a week-long enforcement campaign.

Officers from the roads policing unit and vans from the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership and Suffolk SafeCam were deployed across both counties to increase checks.

During the campaign held between August 22 and 28, a total of 2,047 were caught speeding, 1,851 of which were caught by foxed/mobile cameras while the remainder were caught by police officers on patrol.

In Norfolk, officers issued 64 Traffic Offences Reports for speeding while 132 were issued in Suffolk.

T/Superintendent Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“However, it doesn’t mean drivers should use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected.”

Norfolk’s Police & Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: “Excessive speed kills. These people not only put their lives at risk, but also those of someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, child. So wake up and smell the roses, before someone leaves roses on a grave. The only thing you should kill is your excess speed.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, said: “Yet again, here we are talking about huge numbers of drivers caught breaking the law on our county’s roads. When will they learn?

“I find it absolutely staggering that despite all the publicity and numerous warning signs, drivers cannot keep to the speed limit.

“Speed limits are there for a reason. Speed is one of the fatal four causes of serious injury or death on our roads and these thoughtless drivers really do need to wake up to the fact that they are not just risking their own lives, but the lives of fellow road users.”

Results breakdown:

Norfolk: Cars: 825 Motorcycles: 3 Vans: 48 Lorries: 4

Suffolk: Cars: 1109 Motorcycles: 10 Vans: 47 Lorries: 1