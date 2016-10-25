Norfolk man wanted by police for breaching prison licence

Police are appealing for help from members of the public to help trace a Norfolk man who is wanted.

Cody Claxton, aged 23, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

It’s believed he has connections with the Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Claxton should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.