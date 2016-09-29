Missing Suffolk schoolgirl is found safe

Have you seen missing Jaden?

A 15-year-old girl who wen missing from her Suffolk home has been found safe.

Jaden Adams was last seen outside the YMCA, Wellington Street, Ipswich in the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 27, and had not been seen since.

Following a police and media appeal she was found today, Thursday, safe and well.

