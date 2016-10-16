Man in clown costume wielding a machete threatens girls in Bury St Edmunds

A man dressed as a clown threatened two girls with a machete in Bury St Edmunds last night, Saturday October 15.

The incident took place on Durham Close, Bury St Edmunds at around 6.25pm. Two teenage girls were approached by a man dressed as a clown who was holding was is described as a machete. The man ran towards the girls saying he was going to harm them. The girls then ran off in the direction of Severn Road.

The girls were not injured but were very upset and shaken by the incident.

Officers including firearm and dog units and arrived on the scene within five minutes of the report being made and scoured the streets, woodland and industrial estate for the offender. Nobody matching the description given was found.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 61077/16.

Suffolk Police would remind the public that anyone carrying out activities that may scare members of the public could be committing public order offences and may be subject to arrest.