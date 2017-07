A 26 year-old man from Diss has been arrested by police for being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage and assaulting two police officers.

A member of the public called police at 11pm last night and said the man in Rose Lane, Diss was being verbally abusive.

Police arrested the man at 11.15pm for being drunk and disorderly, causing criminal damage to a police van and for spitting blood and phlegm at police officers.

The man is currently being held in custody in Wymondham.