Jewellery, cash and air rifle taken in East Harling burglary

Jewellery, cash and an air rifle have been burgled from a property in East Harling.

Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in White Hart Street yesterday.

An unknown amount of offenders entered the property and carried out an untidy search.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary at the time.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Alex Gilmour at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.