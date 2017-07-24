Burglary in Willbye Avenue in Diss

Have your say

A laptop, watch and wrapped gifts have been burgled from a residential property in Willbye Avenue in Diss.

Offenders entered the property between 1.30am and 6.30am on Saturday. The door to the rear off the property was left open.

Norfolk Constabulary has reminded home owners to remain vigilant, and ensure doors are locked at night.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact the police on 101 with the reference number 36/53597/17.