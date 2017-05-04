Crews tackle tractor blaze in Oakley

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk battled a tractor blaze in Oakley on Tuesday.
It happened close to the A140 shortly after 11.30am, with crews from Diss and Eye responding.
It was under control by 12.10pm and there were no injuries.
