A pair of fire crews from Diss were called to tackle a rubbish fire in the town last night.

The incident, a deliberately ignited bonfire, happened on land off Nelson Road. Police initially received a call at 5.40pm.

Firefighters were then called, arriving at 6.44pm. They used hose reel jets with water from a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

It was deemed under control by 7.05pm. There were no reported injuries.