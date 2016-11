Fire crews from Suffolk are at the scene of an electrical substation blaze in Laxfield.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to large plume of smoke, close to the station in Cake Street, shortly after 7.30am this morning.

Five vehicles and three crews have attended the scene, using foam to tackle the blaze.

The fire service described the fire as “intense”.

There are no reported casualties.

The Diss Express has contacted UK Power Networks for comment.