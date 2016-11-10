Crafts galore at Garboldisham fair

Pottery, wood turning, knitting and painting were just a few of the things on display at the latest Border Craft Collective event in Garboldisham.Featuring 12 stalls, it was held at the village hall on Saturday and Alison Redhead of the Border Craft Collective said there was a “good number” of people coming through the doors throughout the day.

“It went very well,” she said. “Everybody seemed happy.

“It is just a nice friendly group. It is a hobby but for some it is a living but we all have the same likes and dislikes. One rule we have in the group is that everything has to be hand made.”

The next event will be held at Botesdale Village Hall, from 10am to 3pm, on December 3.