Cows from Jimmy’s Farm delay trains through Stowmarket and Diss

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Ipswich and Norwich were halted this morning after cattle from Jimmy’s Farm strayed onto the line.

Greater Anglia warn that the delays will have an impact on services through Stowmarket and Diss until the 11.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which will be 15 minutes late to all stations after Colchester.

Rush hours trains this morning were seriously affected with the 7.05am Norwich to London Liverpool Street train stopping at Ipswich and other services running late or not going all the way.

Farm workers and a Network Rail team led the cattle to safety.

Jimmy’s Farm, at Wherstead, owned by TV personality Jimmy Doherty, tweeted: at 8.50am: “Heavy rain last night appears to have knocked out our electric fence. Cows now safely returned to their paddock.”

No cattle were hurt in the incident.

Travellers can check services affected at www.greateranglia.co.uk