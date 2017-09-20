Couple in Diss reveal the secret of a happy marriage on 65th anniversary

A Diss couple reflected on their “wonderful life together” as they celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.

John and Jean Rhall have hardly spent a day apart, and received a telegram from the Queen to mark their 60th anniversary five years ago.

Originally from Liverpool, they now live at De Lucy House in Diss.

John, 86, a retired builder, and Jean, 85, have three daughters and two sons, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr Rhall said: “We have seen plenty of changes over the years. For instance, the year we got married the NHS introduced a prescription charge of one shilling, and not long after our wedding day tea rationing was finally brought to an end after 13 years.

“Jean and I have had a wonderful life together. Members of the family often joke that we finish each other’s sentences, and we always have done.

Mr Rhall believes the secret of a long and happy marriage is there has to be “a little bit of give and take between both people”.

He added: “Jean has always been a fantastic home-maker and the thing that has given us most joy and happiness is watching our family grow up and expand.

“We are also incredibly lucky to have found De Lucy House. It’s really comfortable and the staff have gone out of their way to make us feel at home.”