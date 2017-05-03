County councillor for Diss and Roydon standing down after 12 years

A county councillor who said she was inspired by Margaret Thatcher to get into politics is to stand down after serving Diss and Roydon for 12 years.

Conservative Jenny Chamberlin, who moved to Diss in 1981 and had one term as a town councillor in the late 1980s, will not stand for re-lection at Norfolk County Council.

Mrs Chamberlin addressed residents at Diss Town Council’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

“I just wanted to thank the community of Diss, and Roydon as well, for being such a good community,” she said. “It is extraordinary how Diss Town Council has grown over the years and the level of competence, too.

“Over the years I have attended a lot of town council, borough council and parish council meetings and I am always very happy to come back to Diss and Roydon because people seem to work together.

“I hope I have looked after you. I’ve looked after you as well as I can.

“I have enjoyed most of it – actually, 99.9 per cent of it, and I appreciate everything Diss Town Council and the community has done.”

Mrs Chamberlin said her interest in politics began while working during the 60s, 70s and 80s in Eastern Europe as a manufacturers export agent, representing the likes of British Steel – where she said most decisions were political.

Mrs Chamberlin first became involved with the Conservatives when asked to put leaflets and posters around in support of Margaret Thatcher.

She added she is looking forward to continuing her involvement with various groups, interests and part time jobs, and spending time with her family.