Could your kid star in Diss Corn Hall panto this Christmas?

Calling all dancers – could you be a star in a performance of Aladdin in December?

Boys and girls aged between 7 and 14 who are talented dancers with a strong stage presence are invited to the auditions, hosted by LP Creatives and Diss Corn Hall, which will run on Saturday, September 23. The panto is due to run between December 16 and 26. Arrive from 10am for registration – auditions will run until about noon. To register your interest, email your name and date of birth to info@lp-creatives.com with the subject title ‘Diss Panto’.