Corrie search teams will leave ‘no stone unturned’

A 100-strong volunteer team has begun searching close to the Fiveways junction of the A11 as efforts to find missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague continue.

Scores of people have teamed up with specialist teams to begin rooting through five-square miles of woodland and fields.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

They are joined by four cadaver search dogs, specially trained to seek out corpses, as Corrie’s family admit the chances of finding him alive are diminishing.

The 23-year-old, who is based at RAF Honington, disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 23, 2016.

He was last seen on CCTV in Brengovel Street, Bury, at 3.25am on September 24.

It was thought he may have attempted to walk back to his barracks 10 miles away but extensive searches along the route have proved fruitless.

In November teams searched the Jubilee Fields, in the middle of Mildenhall, and volunteers in dry-suits went into the River Lark, down river from Barton Mills where Corrie’s phone ‘pinged’ the mobile mast.

Today’s search is focusing on an area close to the Fiveways junction of the A11 near Mildenhall.

Corrie’s family, including his mother Nicola Urquhart, are among those searching along with more than 40 members of the public.

They are joined by the 60-strong search team from Suffolk Lowland Rescue Service.

A man accompanying the search team said: “People are getting split up into groups of around 10 and taken off in 4x4s to search different areas in small teams.

“In total they’re going to search between four and five square miles for Corrie.

“They said they’re going to be meticulous and they’re going to leave no stone unturned.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact the incident room on 01473 782019.