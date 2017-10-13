Conservative MPs in the Diss Express area offer support to Prime Minister after tricky week

The region’s Conservative MPs have shown their support for Prime Minister Theresa May after her tough week at the party’s conference in Manchester.

Mrs May’s speech to delegates and fellow MPs was hit by a prankster handing her a P45, a persistent cough, and issues with the stage set, with the letter ‘F’ falling off a party slogan.

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon

The following day, former co-party chairman Grant Shapps told media outlets he felt there should be a leadership contest – claiming he had the backing of about 30 MPs who were of the same opinion.

The attempted coup, however, fell by the wayside after other Tory MPs, including Cabinet colleagues, came out in support of Mrs May – and Mr Shapps’ backers failed to materialise before the public.

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Dr Dan Poulter – who initially backed Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister in the wake of David Cameron’s resignation last year – told the Diss Express a leadership contest would be a “distraction”.

And on Twitter, Dr Poulter praised colleague Nigel Evans, MP for the Ribble Valley, after a television appearance on BBC’s Daily Politics – which he felt highlighted the importance of supporting Mrs May.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

“I remain fully supportive of Theresa May and believe that a leadership election at a time when we are in the midst of the Brexit negotiations would be a distraction,” he said.

“It is important what we focus and come together, and allow the Prime Minister to get on with the job in hand.”

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon voted for Theresa May to become Prime Minister in 2016 – believing the country needed a “steady hand” and the “right experience” – and feeling she was “ready” for the role.

He said this week: “I support the Prime Minister.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss

Mr Bacon added: “I think the Conservative Party needs to concentrate on running the country, not on internal squabbling.”

The Diss Express contacted the office of Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk for comment, but has not yet received a response.

But on Twitter, Ms Truss praised Mrs May in the aftermath of her speech – saying she had shown “courage, resilience and humour”.