Concerns about traffic, school places and rat running? Residents encouraged to have their say as Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan progresses

Local residents are being encouraged to get their irks off their chest this Friday and Saturday in Diss Market Place.

People can have their say at the stall between 9am and 1pm, as progress on the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan continues.

Take this opportunity to have your say

Whether it is the traffic congestion on Victoria Road, rat running in your local area, or concern for local infrastructure including school places and health provision, people are being encouraged to make their views known.

A council spokeswoman said: “Whatever your beef, the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan will be your chance to have your say and get involved in helping to prepare a plan that will shape future development in the area for the benefit of the community.

“Take this opportunity to have your say.”

The plan covers the parishes of Diss, Brome and Oakley, Burston and Shimpling, Palgrave, Roydon, Scole and Stuston.

Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to create a shared vision, or plan, for their area.

It is expected to take at least two years to complete.

For more information on the plan, visit www.diss.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning