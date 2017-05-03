Computer, phone and purse stolen in Diss burglary

An Apple computer, mobile phone and purse was taken during a burglary in Diss on Tuesday night.

An unknown number of suspects forced entry to an address in Blackthorn Close, sometime between 10pm on Tuesday night, May 2, and 7am the following morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or has any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.