Community spirit: Mendham and Stradbroke make the winners list of Most Active Community Awards

The people of Suffolk certainly aren’t timid when it comes to getting stuck in with the community – as the winners of county’s 2017 Most Active Community Awards have proved.

The awards, now in their fourth year, are organised by Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Association of Local Councils.

This year, Mendham and Stradbroke made the list of winners and have been recognised for going the extra mile to encourage their residents to be active.

Lynsey Smith, from Stradbroke Parish Council, said: “Stradbroke strives to be an active village that continues to expand its sporting events and participation year on year.”

Cllr Tony Goldson, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “An active community is a healthy community. Sport and physical activity is essential for good health and helps prevent or manage over 20 different conditions and diseases.

“More than that it brings people and communities together, creates and strengthens social networks, increases local pride and, importantly, reduces isolation. And let’s not forget, it’s also fun.”

Mendham and Withersdale Street triumphed for the second year running in the small village category.

Judges were impressed with the range of activities taking place, including weekly judo and kettle bell sessions, a boules team, tai chi and sessions of line dancing.

In the large village category, Stradbroke shared with winning title with Shotley.

The number and extent of activities taking place in Stradbroke caught the judges attention. The village achieved the second highest participant rate nationally in Swimathon, the world’s biggest fundraising swim, hosts a triathlon, and a aquathon for children, hosted its first sports open day for local sports clubs and re-started its senior football team.