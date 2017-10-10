Community SOS way of police to say thank you to the public, says South Norfolk engagement officer

South Norfolk engagement officer Jim Squires says their community SOS-style project is a way of saying thanks to the public.

Called Community SOS, Norfolk Constabulary’s seven engagement officers will give up a day, when not on duty, to assist with a local project in their district.

PC Squires told BBC Radio Norfolk the project would bring the public and police closer together – as well as marking one year since Norfolk Constabulary launched engagement officer roles.

“Anything from a village hall that needs repainting, it might be a community garden or hospital garden that needs weeding, we will take a look at absolutely anything,” he said.

“We ask a lot of the community as police officers to be our eyes and ears every day.

“We sat and said ‘what can we give back?’ and this is what we have come up with – a community project.”

Amy Lucas, engagement officer for Breckland, added: “We are offering our time to the community and it is purely just our time, so if anyone in the community has a project which is going to benefit the community, we are looking to go and help them.

“If the community want to give us a hand, that’s great, but also we have got the police cadets, so they will be giving us a hand as well and the special constabulary.”

If you have a project suitable for this, please send a brief, which is no more than 500 words, along with any pictures to: squiresjr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk by October 31.

One project in each of the seven districts – South Norfolk, Breckland, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Broadland and North Norfolk – will be chosen.

For more information, see www.norfolk.police.uk