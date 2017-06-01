Community rises to occasion for Stradbroke Triathlon

Triathletes of all ages and skill levels from across the country were put through their paces for the third annual Stradbroke Super Sprint Triathlon.

Run by Norfolk-based Active Outdoor Sport at Stradbroke’s Swim and Fitness Centre, the event saw a record number of entrants challenge themselves in a pair of triathlons over two days on May 20 and 21, spanning 160 metres in the pool, 17 kilometres on the bike and three kilometres on foot.

With more than a third of participants involved for the first time, a total of 260 adults competed in the two races, while 80 children aged eight to 15 took part in the second annual Junior Aquathlon.

Stuart Murdy, general manager of Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, said: “We started the triathlon as a small concept three years ago not knowing how popular it would be, but seeing how big an event it has turned out to be, we feel we made the right decision.

“This is a great community event that attracted participants far and wide and I feel next year will be even bigger.”

The winners of the first triathlon were Mark Thompson and Andrea Eugster, whilst the victors in the second race were Stradbroke resident Craig Smith and Anna Firth.

The event also collected donations and sponsorship in support of Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service.