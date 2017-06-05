Communities in and around Diss working together to shape future planning

Seven parishes around Diss have agreed to work together to have their say on future development in the local area.

For several months the parishes of Brome and Oakley, Burston and Shimpling, Diss, Palgrave, Scole and Stuston have been collaborating to develop the framework to support local people working together on a Neighbourhood Plan.

This has to be a plan that is developed by the local community getting involved and influencing how our communities will grow Graham Moore, chairman, Scole Parish Council

Such plans can establish planning policies for the use and development of land in communities.

These can include where new offices and homes should be built, and what they could look like.

A formal application to designate the are has been lodged with Mid Suffolk and South Norfolk Councils and a public consultation will commence shortly.

The final stage of statutory procedure is a referendum, where all the electors in the Neighbourhood Plan area will have an opportunity to vote. To be adopted, more than 50 per cent of the votes must be in its favour.

The process is expected to take more than two years.

An information event is to be held at Diss Corn Hall at 7pm on Thursday, June 22. Those behind it are now seeking people from the local community to come forward and get involved, whether it be skills and knowledge, being a leader, or helping with leaflet drops and public events.

Graham Moore, chairman of Scole Parish Council said: “Local people are concerned that planning is something that happens to the community.

“By working together with the other neighbouring parishes we can make a significant difference to how planning happens in the future.

“This has to be a plan that is developed by the local community getting involved and influencing how our communities will grow.”

And Mike Bootman, chairman of Palgrave Parish Council, added: “It’s not just about housing, it’s about everything else that goes with it – including employment, leisure, health, education, roads, transport and other infrastructure”

n To register your interest, contact Diss Town Council via towncouncil@diss.gov.uk, 01379 643848, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/disstc