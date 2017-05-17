Committee is ‘pulling out all the stops’ for this year’s Diss Carnival

The organising committee behind Diss Carnival says it is pulling out “all the stops” for the extravaganza which takes place in less than a month.

The future of the annual event was uncertain after the majority of its committee resigned in 2016.

But a new committee formed in August of last year has taken the reins for the free carnival, taking place on Sunday, June 11.

The year’s event already has more than 30 procession entrants, and boasts a packed schedule of entertainment in the Park Arena, as well as taster sessions at the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

This year’s theme is Carnival Through the Ages.

Rosie Hall, a member of the committee, said: “It’s a little bit country fair, it’s a little bit festival – and it’s definitely going to be 100 per cent fun.

“We’re keeping the original elements of Carnival – like the parade and the Fun Day, but we’re also bringing back some classic activities and events that people said they missed from Carnival’s past.”

Carnival chair Chris Moyse added: “By staging the day in Diss Park and by the Mere, it showcases two of the key assets of our town.

“It’s great to be part of a very talented team of people who have worked so hard to deliver a great event for all the family, which we hope everyone will enjoy.”

Entertainment in the Park Arena begins at 1pm.

Ordgar Dark Age Re-enactors, Sunny Steel Band, Fen’s Falcon Displays have been confirmed to be appearing. There will also be It’s a Knockout Games – including water race and tug-of-war, a craft tent with local artists and stalls, donkey rides for the kids, and various food stalls.

Souvenir Carnival programmes, which will be released from May 20, have crafted by Diss-based Splice Creative, and are priced at £1. They will be on sale in the Market Place on May 20 and May 27, from 10am to 2pm, and on the day of the carnival.

Every programme counts as a ticket into the Grand Draw. Prizes include tickets to see Take That at Carrow Road, day passes for Bressingham Steam and Gardens, and a luxury spa weekend at the Brome Grange Hotel.

n Keep up to date with the latest Diss Carnival news online at www.diss-carnival.co.uk, on Twitter @DissCarnival, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/disscarnival

n The Diss Carnival Committee are also on the lookout for volunteers to help out on the day. If you can, contact the committee through the website at www.diss-carnival.co.uk