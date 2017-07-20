COLUMN: John Docker - ‘Politicians are not helping matters’

Half way through the year already, where has it all gone? I do wish someone up there would put the brakes on– it’s too much for this oldie.

It wouldn’t be so bad if it had been rushing past because we were all having such a good time, but it seems there’s nothing but trouble and strife the world over, with Hong Kong the latest to join the dissident list.

As for this country, the lacklustre performance of politicians is not helping our own growing list of woes.

The backbiting continues apace with personal ambitions outweighing the greater good – if you’ll excuse that well-worn cliché.

It’s not surprising that we mere mortals are becoming more and more bewitched, bothered and blooming-well cheesed off. (I’d use a stronger word, but this is a family newspaper.)

My generation has experienced first-hand the horrors of war and the lingering threat of cold war, we have witnessed continuing conflicts throughout the world and the destruction of entire cities.

We have been horrified at the impact of global and home-grown disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis and flooding and at the on-going plight of third-world countries.

We have recoiled at the bestiality of far-flung regimes and terrorist organisations. Even with the best of good intentions and the march of technological progress, many of these problems still exist.

But somehow, in spite of the horrors around us, we were isolated in the warmth and security of living under the blanket of a democratic and peaceful society. But that’s all changing.

We have experienced major expressions of discontent before – many of them prolonged and painful to those involved.

These have been largely specific grievances, such as the miners’ strikes but the mood seems to be intensifying, becoming more universal and with more widespread appeal.

The unthinkable act of revolution becomes ever-more a possibility.

It is no good half our politicians dismissing the thought and the other half encouraging it.

Jeremy Corbyn’s fairy-tale is catching – as his new-found popularity demonstrates – and, to younger generations, his unbelievable promises must sound most attractive – far more so than the wearisome reality of the Tories.

A recent report has revealed that one in seven people in Britain were not born here – having risen from one in 10 in a decade.

That must surely have an impact on our attitudes and tolerance as a race, so who knows what the ultimate influences might be.

And that’s not being racist, that’s waking up to reality.

Our politicians need to face up to the fact that the present system is no longer working adequately, providing new opportunities to dissidents and the disaffected.

It is in need of much more than a tinkering attention. We need governance using the best of all ideologies.

Lord knows if it could ever be achieved – that would be a miracle and they’re in rather short supply. But that’s up to you young folk to worry about.

Over to you with the soapbox.