COLUMN: Dr Dan Poulter - ‘It’s the start of a new educational journey’

For many of us, the school summer holidays have now drawn to a close, but hopefully not before taking the chance to enjoy endless days of summer fun and sunshine away from the daily routine of the school day.

The start of the new school term is upon us and, for some, this will mean starting out on a journey of education, with first day nerves for both children and parents.

Many found out that their hard work and sleepless nights had paid off and are now looking forward to moving on to the next steps in their educational or vocational choice Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

For others, it may be the next step into secondary education, considering study choices and embarking on new friendships.

Last month, A-level results day saw the culmination of 14 years of studying and striving to achieve the very best, as anxious teenagers up and down the country, not just here in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, nervously awaited their A-level results.

Many found out that their hard work and sleepless nights had paid off and are now looking forward to moving on to the next steps in their educational or vocational choice.

Exciting and nerve-wracking in equal measure, there’s no doubt that A-level results saw tensions running high, whether for students themselves or for parents expectantly waiting to hear the news.

A week later saw GCSE results day and, again, for many, it can seem like everything hinges on those all-important results.

However, it’s important to recognise that everyone responds to stress like this in different ways, and it’s helpful to know that support is available.

Whether this means going to collect results with a group of friends, ready to share their news and a hug, regardless of the results, or perhaps going with parents, everyone is different and what’s important is ensuring that students are supported through these potentially anxious few days and weeks ahead.

Not only does today bring the long-awaited exam results, but it also brings some daunting decisions, such as student accommodation and finances; support will need to be ongoing for those embarking on university life.

Aside from students, of course, results day can also be difficult for parents, watching and waiting anxiously from the side-lines and desperately wanting to offer support and advice as best they can, but also contemplating their young ones leaving the nest for the very first time.

Whatever the outcome, there is a whole range of possibilities and options and it’s worth remembering that, even after those crucial results, many go on to follow completely different career paths since making their original exam and university choices. This has certainly been true for me.

I would like to close in offering my sincere congratulations to all of Suffolk’s students in this years’ GCSE and A-level results and wish them all the very best with their onward journeys.

For more information, visit my website www.drdanielpoulter.com.