COLUMN: Dr Dan Poulter - ‘Funding boost will help create even more good school places in Suffolk’

Parliament has now risen for summer recess and I am very much looking forward to spending much more time at home in Suffolk over the coming weeks, enjoying all that Suffolk has to offer.

I’m sure many of you are now looking ahead to the school summer holidays and I wish you and your families a restful and happy summer break.

Schools in Suffolk have historically been underfunded and I look forward to seeing this new funding coming through very soon, when amounts are finalised for local authorities in September

As the Parliamentary business drew to a close, I was especially pleased to hear the announcement by the Education Secretary that there will be an additional £1.3 billion for schools funding over the next two years, helping to create even more good school places in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

Although the final figures are yet to be finalised for each area, the announcement by Education Secretary, the Rt. Hon. Justine Greening, MP is sure to provide a welcome boost to the core schools budget, delivering the biggest improvements to the school funding system for over a decade.

In addition to existing fairer schools funding, this new announcement will mean an increase in the basic amount that every pupil will get, as well as ensuring protected funding for those with high needs.

It will also ensure that every local authority, including here in Suffolk, will be in a position to give schools a cash increase through the new formula.

In 2018/19 all local authorities will receive some increase over the amount they plan to spend on schools and high needs in 2017/18.

This recent announcement will bring an end to the postcode lottery of school funding.

Schools in Suffolk have historically been underfunded and I look forward to seeing this new funding coming through very soon, when amounts are finalised for local authorities in September.

This welcome boost in funding will help to ensure that children here in Suffolk receive the education that they deserve.

I have been working hard and pressing Government to bring forward more funding for Suffolk’s schools for some time now and I will continue to do so, in order that every child here in Suffolk can receive the best possible education and the best possible opportunities for their future.

Whilst I am pleased with the Education Secretary’s announcement that schools here in Suffolk are set to receive more money, I will be watching closely to see how the figures shape up for Suffolk, when they are released in September.

I regularly visit schools across Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, meeting with staff and pupils and it would be fair to say that funding is always high on the agenda. Suffolk is a predominantly rural county and it is already known that the cost per pupil funding is significantly lower than other areas in the country.

Only recently I visited Palgrave Primary School and whilst the school is clearly doing very well in terms of attainment, funding is needed to enable the school to expand to accommodate its growing pupil numbers.

I will continue to support the school in whatever way I can and hope that a workable solution can soon be found.

For more information, visit www.drdanielpoulter.com