COLUMN: Diss Town Council – ‘Please let us know your views’

We have been talking to people in our town and villages and have come up with a long list of issues to consider, together with a few ideas about how to go about dealing with them.

These will be the topic for our next round of consultation. Look out for details of when this will be.

These will be the topic for our next round of consultation. Look out for details of when this will be

We are already talking to those with an interest in helping us to do this. This is your plan so if please get involved and help us. Join our mailing list or find out more by visiting www.diss.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning.

Boardwalk and gardens

We were very disappointed to discover the council office gates had been forced open over the weekend.

The garden tap was switched on and left running for over 24 hours, and wires between the boardwalk posts were stretched.

As well as the environmental impact of water wastage and planting damage, staff time has been spent carrying out repairs and there is the cost implication, which ultimately affects Diss taxpayers. This is not the first time the area has been vandalised.

The boardwalk and gardens are a great asset for our community and we’d like it to remain that way for years to come.

Police are aware of this incident but, if you see any suspicious activity, please contact them.

During the winter, we’ve adjusted the opening times. You can gain access to the boardwalk Monday to Friday, 8am to 3.45pm, and on Saturdays 9am to 3.45pm. It remains closed on Sundays until further notice.

If the boardwalk is deemed unsafe to use due to frost or vandalism, it will have to be closed.

Vinces Road Junction

The council continues to work in partnership with a range of stakeholders to improve the Vinces Road junction.

Along with MP Richard Bacon, we are supporting the town’s businesses including the four largest employers based here to lobby Norfolk County Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership for funding to install a left-turn lane at the junction with Victoria Road/ A1066.

The environment, development and transport committee is scheduled to consider funding for potential schemes in the new year and the Vinces Road scheme will be put forward for consideration.

We continually liaise with the relevant highways departments over traffic issues facing Diss, including temporary ones (such as closures for works).

The neighbourhood plan will be a key mechanism for our communities to influence how our local area develops and identify long-term solutions to our infrastructure issues.

Events

St Nicholas Winter Fayre: Sunday, December 10, Heritage Triangle, 11am to 4pm.

Come along and do your Christmas shopping while soaking up the festive atmosphere.