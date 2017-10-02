COLUMN: Diss Town Council - ‘New Mere boardwalk is a big hit’

Diss Heritage Triangle was bustling with visitors on September 9, with people eager to view the progress of the new boardwalk and gardens.

It was hoped that the boardwalk would be fully open, but the bad weather meant the contractors couldn’t complete the Mereside balustrade and therefore couldn’t let people do the full loop through from King’s Head yard.

We received lots of positive feedback from the day. People loved the boardwalk and the different perspective it gave of the Mere.

Many new visitors came to the triangle, and not only enjoyed sitting on the decks at the top of the garden, but also had fun wandering around the streets, finding our great independent traders, visiting the Corn Hall, admiring the planters and absorbing the great entertainment, from pop-up poetry to buskers and organs.

Dinsdale’s Triangle Trail was a great success and thank you to all the families who took part.

Well done to the top 10 winners who received a fantastic selection of prizes, selected at random by local Dinsdale artist Mike Webb.

Mike donated an illustration of Dinsdale, framed by Photo Elite, for the first prize.

If you’d like to see some of Mike’s work, come along to the Corn Hall from November 25 to January 24 to see his watercolours and cartoons on display.

The boardwalk and gardens will be open daily soon and, in the meantime, the project team will be finishing off the details on the walk itself and adding time-lock gates, preventing people from accessing the boardwalk after dark.

The next volunteer planting day will take place on Sunday, October 8, so if you’d like to help, do come along to the council offices for a 10am start.

Diss Carnival 2018

The Carnival Crew has started planning for next year’s Diss Carnival.

Following this year’s success, we are keen to make the next one even better.

If you’ve got ideas you’d like to share, or would like to get more involved, please get in touch.

Post a message on the Carnival Facebook page @DissCarnival or call 01379 643848.

Neighbourhood Plan

Members of the Diss and district neighbourhood plan steering group welcomed lots of people over the weekend at one of many consultation events being hosted over the coming months as the plan develops.

If you’re fed up with the traffic congestion on Victoria Road, rat running in your local area or concerned about school places, transport issues, health provision or a lack of local jobs, the neighbourhood planning process is your opportunity to have your say.

Your ideas will help shape the future development of our area for the benefit of the community and we encourage residents from the parishes of Diss, Brome and Oakley, Burston and Shimpling, Palgrave, Roydon, Scole and Stuston to get involved.

To find out more, visit the Diss & district neighbourhood plan website at www.dndneighbourhoodplan.co.uk. You can also sign up to receive updates from us on our website by visiting www.diss.gov.uk.

Let’s work together to create a bright future.

New Town Councillor

We’re pleased to introduce our new town councillor, Sonia Browne, who was co-opted at this month’s full council meeting.

Sonia has lived in Diss for six years with her son and works for Diss Citizens Advice.

Her key interests are maintaining the cleanliness of the town, addressing traffic congestion, raising funds for developing the town and supporting the needs of the community.