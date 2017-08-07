COLUMN: Diss Town Council - ‘Neighbourhood plan a unique chance for town and surrounds’

Have your say

Neighbourhood Planning

The Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan was launched in June with a public meeting explaining about neighbourhood planning and ways for the community to get involved.

Neighbourhood lanning enables local communities to create a shared vision, or plan, for their area.

It is expected to take at least two years to complete, but it is a unique opportunity for the community to shape the future. For more information visit www.diss.gov.uk

Car Parking Machines

The new car parking machines are now in operation across the town’s eight district council-owned and operated car parks.

The new machines provide a variety of payment options as well as a ‘pay on exit’ option.

For free one-hour parking, press the ‘Free Parking’ button on the front of the machine, followed by the ‘green’ confirm button and a one-hour free display ticket will be issued.

If you will be parking for more than one hour, you can either purchase a ticket for the amount of time you plan to be (ie £1 for 2 hours) or you can choose the ‘pay on exit’ option.

For this, follow the ‘Check-in, Check-out’ procedure instructions on the machine but don’t forget to ‘Check-out’ before driving out of the car park.

The appropriate fee will be calculated based on your length of stay.

Heritage Triangle Project

The roadworks around the Heritage Triangle area are almost complete and we can now enjoy a pedestrian-friendly environment with less vehicle domination of the space.

Final work to install street furniture and planters will be completed in the next couple of weeks.

The boardwalk and gardens are also progressing well.

The floating pontoon is in place and awaits the installation of the wooden boardwalk including railings.

The lower retaining wall collapsed following recent heavy rainfall.

It is now being replaced with a block wall which will provide stable support for the viewing platforms.

Installation of the steel supports for these will commence imminently.

Trees have been planted, and turf and paths laid in the garden.

The final element of the project, to resurface the council offices car park, is scheduled for the week starting next Monday, August 12.

Once completed, this will be a fantastic asset for the town to enjoy the new space and admire our beautiful Mere.

We’re excited to see the finished result!

Events

Park Alive 2017 is fast approaching, hosted by the Diss and District Rotary Club in our lovely park.

From 5pm-9.45pm, on August 12, the park will come alive with live music, complemented by a bar, barbeque and raffle.The event is free entry and any profits will go to the charities supported by the Rotary Club.

