COLUMN: Diss Town Council - ‘Let’s work together to create a bright future for our area’

The consultation period for the Diss and district neighbourhood plan area designation has now ended.

Issues and options are being developed with our newly-appointed consultants for detailed consultation starting in October.

Members of the local communities, businesses and voluntary groups are encouraged to get involved and play an active role in shaping the future of Diss and its surrounding villages.

The neighbourhood plan website has now launched and this will hold useful information on future developments and detail as we go forward. Go to www.dndneighbourhoodplan.co.uk to find out more.

If you’d like to receive updates on the project or want to find out how you can get involved, visit our website (www.diss.gov.uk) and go to the neighbourhood planning page.

Let’s work together to create a bright future for our area.

Heritage Triangle Project

The Heritage Triangle project is nearing completion and will be finished by early September.

The final element of the project – the garden and boardwalk with planters – is due to be added around the triangle over the first weekend in September.

To celebrate, on Saturday, September 9, from 11am to 4pm, there will be an event to launch the Heritage Triangle Project, which includes the Corn Hall renovation and extension, the streetscape scheme and the garden and boardwalk.

Come along and take part in the Dinsdale Triangle Trail to be entered into a free prize draw with prizes donated by local traders.

Take a walk around the beautiful gardens, admire the stunning Mere or enjoy the new boardwalk.

This will be a wonderful celebration of all the hard work and effort that’s gone into this fantastic project.

Driving and parking

We’d like to remind road-users to take care when driving around the town, particularly in the Heritage Triangle.

The speed limit here is 20mph – as it has always been – and we urge drivers to slow down and be aware of pedestrians walking around the new streetscape.

To clarify, no parking is allowed except in designated parking bays, unless you are making a delivery or dropping off/picking up a passenger.

In this case, please pull over briefly on a wide area of the streetscape to avoid blocking pedestrians or cars.

If you are parked for any longer than a few minutes, you will be at risk of getting a ticket. Pay and display car parks are a short walk from the triangle and the first hour is free.

Upcoming events

You can see the Park Radio team at Costa Coffee in Diss on Wednesday for their popular quiz night, starting at 7.30pm.

The Heritage Open Days 2017 is England’s largest festival of history and culture, running September 7 to 10.

Come and find out more about local history in Diss by visiting participating premises in the town, including Albrights of Diss, Designer Makers 21, Diss Ironworks, Diss Museum, Diss Corn Hall, the Heritage Triangle and Francis Cupiss. For more information, go to heritageopendays.org.uk.

If you’re looking for an event to entertain the whole family, go along to the Palgrave Flower Show and Fete at Palgrave Community Centre on Sunday, September 10, at 1pm.

The Diss Otters Swim Club is hosting a car boot sale on the park on Sunday, September 17. Turn up and sell from 7am, £5 per pitch.