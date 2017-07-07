COLUMN: Dan Poulter MP - ‘Suffolk offers up the perfect mix’

On what is traditionally one of the busiest days in the parliamentary calendar, I was delighted to get together with my fellow colleagues from across Suffolk to celebrate the first Suffolk Day on June 21.

Championed by a host of local media organisations, the inaugural event certainly did everything it set out to do – and more, shouting about all that is great about Suffolk.

It’s no wonder that so many visitors choose to make Suffolk their destination of choice each year.

With the most easterly point in Britain, Ness Point in Lowestoft, offering early risers the first glimpse of the sunrise, Suffolk also promises the most amount of sunshine and driest climate in the whole of the UK, which only allows for more hours in the day to explore this great county of ours.

Here in central Suffolk and north Ipswich, I believe we have the perfect mix with something to offer everyone.

Our vibrant and thriving county town of Ipswich offers a wealth of culture, arts, food and drink, festivals, shopping opportunities and, of course, its impressive waterfront.

We are also lucky to have a number of bustling market towns, including Eye, Stradbroke, Framlingham, Debenham and Wickham Market, all surrounded by our rolling countryside and Suffolk’s famous wide-open skies.

Of course, Suffolk’s natural landscape has inspired writers, artists and musicians for centuries – Constable, Munnings and Britten to name a few.

More recently, our own Ed Sheeran was inspired to write about Framlingham’s Castle on the Hill.

Boasting a long history in farming and food production, Suffolk can also lay claim to some of the finest food and drink in the country – with fine and casual dining, dog-friendly pubs to welcome weary walkers, cafes and farm shops, the choice is vast.

And, after a busy day exploring, a welcome tipple from one of Suffolk’s award-winning brewers or vineyards is sure to satisfy.

With such a vibrant, growing economy, and outstanding transport links, it’s no wonder that so many major businesses and small rural start-ups are choosing to make Suffolk their home.

Every day that I represent the people of central Suffolk and north Ipswich, I am incredibly proud of everything we have to offer here in this great part of Suffolk.

I couldn’t think of a better place to live and work and I am honoured to have been re-elected to serve this very special part of the county.