Co-Op launches new funeral services branch in Attleborough

East of England Co-Op has brought in a veteran funeral business operator as it launches a new funeral services branch in Attleborough.

The branch, which first opened its doors on November 30, will be managed by Sally Blundell, of Norfolk, who helped run her husband’s funeral home for eight years.

She said: “We know it’s the little things that make a funeral special and we do everything we can to make sure every funeral reflects the individual.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the community and supporting families in their time of need.”

The Co-op Funeral Services’ Attleborough branch is open Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, with a 24-hour on-call service also available.

To arrange a meeting, you can call 01953 411221.