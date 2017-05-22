Clothing banks launched in Diss and Garboldisham as charities team up

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has teamed up with The Salvation Army to launch a new clothing bank collection scheme.

The first two containers have been placed at the Saracens Head in Diss, and Garboldisham Recreation Ground – and more are planned for the future.

We are very pleased to be working alongside EAAA and believe it’s important that, as charities, we help each other where possible Kirk Bradley, key account manager, Salvation Army Trading Company

Both charities are now asking residents to clear out their wardrobes and help the cause.

All money raised from the clothing banks will be split equally between the charities.

Stuart Wyle, head of community fundraising at EAAA, said: “This is a great opportunity to work with a new partner in the charity sector and benefit both causes from a joint venture. It gives our supporters another way of supporting us, and helps us to support local communities to recycle unwanted items.”

Kirk Bradley, key account manager at Salvation Army Trading Company, added: “We are very pleased to be working alongside EAAA and believe it’s important that, as charities, we help each other where possible.

“This was a great opportunity for us to increase our clothing bank network and therefore help to raise more money for our respective charities”.

For more contact corporate@eaaa.org.uk