Clippy’s story the inspiration as Snetterton horse charity grabs gold at Chelsea Flower Show

A Snetterton animal charity is celebrating after the story of one of its horses nursed backed to health proved to be the inspiration behind a Chelsea Flower Show-winning garden.

World Horse Welfare’s garden, designed by Adam Woolcott and Jonathan Smith, scooped a gold medal in the People’s Choice ward.

The traditional wildflower garden tells the story of Clippy, a 12hh dapple grey pony, rescued from terrible conditions by the charity, this year celebrating its 90th anniversary, and nursed back to health.

It features a life-size sculpture of Clippy, made from horse shoes donated from famous equine personalities.

It was funded by a private donor, with the aim of shining a spotlight on the ‘invisible’ horses around the world whose suffering goes unnoticed or ignored.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said: “We are both ecstatic and humbled to receive this award for our garden.

“Throughout this exhilarating project to mark our 90th anniversary we have received incredible support at Chelsea and beyond – and the fact that so many have taken the effort to vote for us is just awe-inspiring.

“In 1927 World Horse Welfare’s founder established the charity to raise awareness of the plight of desperately vulnerable horses. I really do feel that she would be so proud that we have received this breath-taking level public support this week.

“But Clippy’s story was all about highlighting the need for World Horse Welfare in 2017 – please call us if you are concerned about a horse and do consider getting involved with World Horse Welfare.

“We simply cannot help horses without you.”

For more visit their website at www.worldhorsewelfare.org