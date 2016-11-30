Clear out clutter ahead of Christmas at Hempnall Give and Take Reuse Event

South Norfolk Council is giving Hempnall residents the chance to clear out the clutter at its next Give and Take Reuse Event.

It will be held at the village hall on December 9, between 9am and 3pm.

Books, small electrical equipment, textiles, furniture paint and bicycles are among the items that can be brought along, while the council’s Enery Team will be on hand to help people find the best deal for them.

South Norfolk Councillor Kay Mason Billig, Cabinet Member for Environment and Recycling said: “Not only can residents have a good clear out in time for Christmas, but we could also help them cut their bills and save money too!

“This is also the first time we have held the event at Hempnall, so we are expecting a big turnout.”

All electrical items which are brought to the event will be safety tested and then made available for local residents to collect. Any materials which are broken or unsafe will be safely recycled by the council. There is an optional donation to charity.

At the end of the event, all items not taken away for reuse will be donated to EACH.

For more information on what you can recycle and where visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/recycling