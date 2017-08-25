Classic vehicles and bus rides at the Harleston and Waveney Family Fun Day this Bank Holiday

If you’re struggling to find something to do this bank holiday Monday, then the Harleston and Waveney Family Fun Day has you covered.

Vintage vehicles and classic cars will once again be on display throughout the streets of Harleston’s town centre.

The vehicles will assemble at the old Apollo Rooms car park in Mendham Lane at 9.30am.

The parade will move off at 10.15am to circuit the town through Mendham Lane, Church Street, the Thoroughfare, Broad Street, and then London Road onto the Recreation Ground.

The fun will move to the Recreation Ground by 10.45am for a circuit of the field before the classic motors park up.

The Fun Day will open at 11.15am, and will feature a fly past by Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft – weather permitting, a variety of stalls, tea and food tents, barbecue and licensed bar, live music from Lee Vasey, an ice cream van, bouncy castle, and companion dog show.

As part of the Family Fun Day, a vintage bus will be giving free rides around the town.

The bus departs from the Wilderness Lane Leisure Centre car park at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

The event ends at 4pm.