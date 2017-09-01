Search

Classic cars, bus rides and live music delights visitors at Harleston and Waveney Festival family fun day

Live music performed at Harleston's Family Fun Day. Submitted picture.
Bank Holiday Monday saw about 500 visitors flock to the Harleston and Waveney Festival family fun day at Harleston.

The free event started with a parade of classic cars around the town, before the fun moved to the Recreation Ground, where a variety stalls, music, a barbecue and live music thrilled visitors. A vintage bus gave rides around the town.

Bus rides around the town in a 1950s vintage bus at Harleston's Family Fun Day. Submitted picture.

Organiser Peter Metcalf said: “The weather was great and we had a good turnout of both cars and people.”

Classic cars on display at Harleston's Family Fun Day. Submitted picture.

