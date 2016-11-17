CLASS OF THE WEEK: St Peter and St Paul CEVAP School, Eye

Looked after by Miss Hilton, the reception class of St Peter and St Paul CEVAP School in Eye are the Class of the Week.

This half term’s topic is autumn.

Children have been busy making hedgehog models and talking about different animals, and where they would hibernate.

Next week the children will be having an autumn picnic — complete with hot chocolate and cheese straws.

