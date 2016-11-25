CLASS OF THE WEEK - Old Buckenham Community Primary School

The Ladybird Class at Old Buckenham Community Primary School takes its turn in the spotlight as Diss Express Class of the Week.

The children have all settled into school well this term and they are all busy and excited in their learning and play.

They eagerly explore all areas of the classroom and the refurbished outside area, especially the nearby stream — as the many wet socks show!

Ladybird Class are currently interested in telling their own stories and finding out about different celebrations from around the world. Happy Thanksgiving!