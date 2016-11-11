CLASS OF THE WEEK - Mendham Primary School and Nursery

It is the turn of the reception children of the Seedlings Class at Mendham Primary School and Nursery to take the spotlight as today’s Diss Express Class of the Week.

They have recently been basing their learning on traditional tales such as Goldilocks and the Three Bears and The Little Red Hen.

Bonfire night celebrations also provided a chance to experiment with a variety of painting and collage activities, as well as using chromatography to make firework patterns.

In the near future, the pupils will be thinking about the celebration of Christmas and begin to rehearse for their Christmas play.