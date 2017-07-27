Clare’s Game: friends and family to unite for charity football match in memory of Wortham woman

A charity football match will take place at Scole United FC in memory of a Wortham woman who died earlier this year.

Clare Mackmin, 28, who suffered from epilepsy, was five months pregnant when she died in May. Clare and husband Paul were to due name their first child Charlotte.

It will be an emotional day, but it will feel like we are doing our bit to help a charity that is often over shadowed by larger charities. We hope to make it an annual event Doug Taxil-Webber

Money raised from the match on August 13 will go to the Epilepsy Society, which conducts research, provides expert care and offers help to those affected by the condition.

Clare’s friend Doug Taxil-Webber, who is organising the event, said: “It has all come together pretty quickly and we already have 70 people confirmed to attend.

“Clare was a fan of Disney and an even bigger fan of Harry Potter, so we designed a football snitch for the game’s logo.

“People have been incredible and local businesses have been very helpful.

“It will be an emotional day, but it will feel like we are doing our bit to help a charity that is often over shadowed by larger charities. We hope to make it an annual event.”

The day will start at 12.30pm, with the game kicking off at 1pm at Scole United Football Club.

It will be see a Clare’s XI made up of friends and family take on Glazing Vision, a team made up of Paul’s work colleagues.

The winners of the match will be awarded the first Clare Mackmin Memorial Trophy – donated by Diss Trophy Centre.

For a £2 donation, visitors will be able to guess the final score of the match, with the chance to win dinner for two at The Swan Hotel in Harleston.

People are encouraged to wear purple when attending the event.

Chairman of Scole Community Centre Clive Blakesley said: “We were approached and asked if we would hold the event at Scole United FC. It’s a fantastic cause and it will be a fun day out.”

The day will feature a crossbar challenge competition, a pitchside marquee bar, barbecue, secret auction, cake stall and a visit from the mayor of Diss, Trevor Wenman.