Clare’s Game: Charity football match smashes fundraising target

Scole turned purple on Sunday as a charity football match in memory of a Wortham woman who died earlier this year smashed its target – raising £2,200 and counting.

Clare’s Game took place at the grounds of Scole United FC and was in memory of Clare Mackmin who died when she was five months pregnant aged 28.

Organiser and Clare’s friend, Doug Taxil-Webber said he was ‘shocked’ at the amount the game raised for the Epilepsy Society.

He said: “We set out with a £250 target and we surpassed that.

“I reckon there was around 200 people there on the day and they all gave very generously – everyone made a contribution.”

Mr Taxil-Webber added the event proved to be emotional: “We held a minutes silence just before 1pm. That was very emotional. I have never heard a place fall so silent.

“Everything went smoothly and the weather was amazing – it felt like Clare was smiling down on us.

“I think Clare would have been suspired by how much we have raised and how many people came to support her.”

Many attendees donned purple clothing at the event and a variety of stalls were also available – including a secret auction.

Clare’s XI won the charity football match 10-1 against Glazing Vision.