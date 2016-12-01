Christmas shopping to be made special in Diss as festive fayre set for return

Shops and cafes in the Diss Heritage Triangle area are to unite to create a “Christmas atmosphere” when a popular and successful festive market returns.

Running from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 11, the St Nicholas Christmas Fayre will welcome a host of festive events.

There will be musical entertainment from a guitarist, street organist and ukelele band, food will be on offer, while the Boiler House will host craft stalls featuring hand made products.

Shops in St Nicholas Street, Market Hill, Market Place, Norfolk House Yard and Cobbs Yard will all be taking part.

Geraldine Leeder, who has helped organise the event and runs Skincense in Norfolk House Courtyard, said last year’s event had been a success.

“It is just a nice atmosphere,” she told the Diss Express.

“I took it on last year but we were extremely pleased. It was one of the best trading days of the Christmas season.

“Hopefully it will be the same this year.

“We have got lots of traditional-type things happening. It will be very ‘Christmassy’.

Mrs Leeder, who has run her shop in Diss for nearly 29 years, said Christmas is always a busy period for the Heritage Triangle Traders, but the event has given business a boost.

“It is always very successful but it seems to happen later and later each year. When I first started Christmas trade would pick up from the October half term.”

It looks set to be a transitional time for the oldest part of Diss, with work being carried out as part of the Lottery-funded £3m Heritage Triangle project which looks to regenerate and revitalise the area.

“I do think we have been supported,” added Mrs Leeder. “We all hope we will get a boost when the Heritage Triangle project is finished. Whether it will remains to be seen.

“Once the Corn Hall is finished, the walkway from King’s Head Yard by the town council officers is finished, it will only be a good thing.”

n Diss Heritage Traders have created a Christmas competition for children.

Children will be charged with seeking out 19 shops in Diss displaying a printed Christmas Tree with a single letter on it. Write down all 19 letters on a competition sheet, and reassemble them to make a well-known fairytale. Cash in your answer sheet, available from the participating shops, at The Sweetie Shop in Norfolk House Yard for a free Christmas lolly pop. It runs until December 24.

Shops taking part include Adkins, Albrights, Chix Clothing, D A Brown and Son, Diss Antiques and Interiors, Diss Publishing, Diss Discount, 21 designer makers, Fairchilds Tea Rooms, Fredricks Fine Foods, Gluten Free Store, Larter and Ford, Lesley Ward, Man About Town, Myhills, Photo Elite, Rooms with a View, Toy Box Toys and The Flower Shop.