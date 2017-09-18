Christmas closure and weekend disruption as further work planned for Norwich to London line

Network Rail has revealed commuters will experience a ten day closure at Christmas as ‘vital’ work is carried out on the line between Norwich and London.

Work to install new overhead wires will take place at weekends from October to December, with no service between Shenfield and London Liverpool Street from December 23 and January 1.

Engineers will spend the equivalent of 20,000 hours replacing just more than 10km of overhead wire at Ilford.

The work is part of a £250m project to upgrade the wiring system on the busy mainline.

Once complete, the stretch from Chelmsford to Seven Kings will have had the new wire installed, resulting in fewer delays.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We will make sure that customers can complete their journeys during all periods of engineering works, even if part of it is by bus.

“These works are crucial if we are to get the modern railway we need in East Anglia.”

Passengers should check how their journey will be affected at www.nationalrail.co.uk, www.tfl.gov.uk or with their train operator ahead of travelling.