Choir sings for charities to the tune of £1,650 each at Park Alive

Park Alive didn’t only raise the roof this year – it also raised money for a charity helping to support children and young people coping with bereavement.

St Nicholas Hospice Care, caring for people across west Suffolk and south Norfolk, was given a funding boost to the tune of £1,650 after Discord, the wellbeing choir, presented a cheque to the charity after their performance on Saturday, August 12.

The choir asked the money raised be used to benefit the hospice’s bereavement support service for children and young people Nicky’s Way.

St Nicholas Hospice Care community fundraiser, Miranda McCoy, said: “We are grateful to the Discord choir for choosing to support the hospice. I saw them perform and they were fabulous, it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“Your kind donation to Our Nicky’s Way programme will make a big difference to those we support and their families.”

Nicky’s Way is a six-week programme run by staff and trained volunteers from the hospice’s Family Support Team which gives children and young people the chance to meet others in the same situation.

Discord, which was started in January 2011 at Diss Methodist Church, also donated £1,650 each to Great Ormond Street Hospital and Nelson’s Journey.

Discord’s Michael Dunn said: “As we’d supported charities primarily for the elderly in 2015 it was felt it was turn for the children.

“My younger brother was cared for by Great Ormond Street Hospital and wouldn’t be here today without the treatment and operations they performed.

“We were lucky to have representatives from all three charities attend Park Alive.”