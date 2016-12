There were no injuries after a chimney blaze in East Harling on Monday night.

It happened in Quidenham Road. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.01pm.

A fire crew from East Harling was in attendance and arrived at the scene at 7.07pm.

They used chimney equipment and hand appliances to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

The blaze was under control by 7.46pm.