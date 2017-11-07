Children treated to fiendishly-good food in Diss

When it comes to trick or treat, Baileys Fish and Chip shop offered a devilishly delicious surprise for children.

The restaurant in Shelfanger Road, Diss, gave out free sausages and chips to youngsters on Hallowe’en.

Manager Cengiz Bolat said the free food was an opportunity make children happy and the idea followed in the footsteps of offering free meals on Christmas Day – something he aims to bring back this year.