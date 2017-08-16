Children can enjoy summer with playdays at Gissing Children’s Centre

Have your say

With the newly redecorated Gissing Children’s Centre opening its doors, children now have the chance to spend their summer enjoying the centre’s playdays and playschemes

The redecoration cost about £10,000 – made possible by a grant from the National Lottery Award obtained by The Heart of Gissing charity.

The playdays will run on August 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22. They are designed for children already registered at the pre-school and for those due to start in September.

The Holiday Playschemes for primary school age children take place on August 14, 15, 23 and 24. Themes include a dance workshop with crafts, cooking and baking, science, pirates and mermaids, Jungle Fever and Backyard Beach.

Manager of Gissing Children’s Centre, Linda Nash, said: “This is a fabulous way to start the new term.”

From September, the centre will extend its opening hours to 8am to 4.30pm, on Monday to Friday and will include a daily breakfast club from 8am.

It will also be offering up to 30 hours free childcare for eligible families.

For more information, email manager@gissingchildrenscentre.co.uk or call Linda Nash on 07796204367.